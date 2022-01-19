How to spruce up your yard with an American flag

Published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, 11:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Are you looking to upgrade your yard this year with something that will draw some eyes? How about a beautiful American Flag flying high as the centerpiece to your yard?

It’s not as difficult as it may seem. Setting up a flagpole and buying the best American Flag is a task you can take care of yourself. Here are five tips to spruce up your yard with an American Flag.

Find the perfect location

The first step to any yard improvement is to picture it and find the best spot to put it. Adding a flag to your yard is no different; you need to let your mind wander.

You have to be careful where you put it so it doesn’t look out of place or get blocked from view by shrubbery or trees. Take a walk around your yard and try to envision where it would look best, both from a landscaping standpoint and for visibility for passersby.

Some familiar places where you’ll often see a good flagpole are near the stoop or deck among the landscaping, by the driveway, or on a corner lot. Wherever you think it would look best is where you should go with it, it’s really up to you.

There is no wrong answer for a lot of these steps. It’s personal preference, just as long as you keep in mind that you’ll want people to see the flag and be able to admire your hard work and patriotism.

Buy a high-quality flag

This is an essential piece because if you skip this part, all of the hard work can be for nothing. Ordinary store-bought flags are cheap, but they are low quality and do not last. Nothing is a bigger eyesore than an old tattered flag flailing in the wind.

A high-quality flag will be made with quality materials like 200 denier nylon and hand-stitched. Often the highest-quality flags are made in America. The high-quality fabric resists fading, tearing, and fraying much better than cheaper options will. This keeps your flag looking great all year long.

These flags might be a little more expensive, but they are worth it. They hold up so much better to the wind and weather. What you spend initially will save you plenty with the longevity and keep your new flag flying for years to come.

Figure out the proper install

Once you’ve got everything laid out and purchased a quality American-made flag and flagpole, you’ll need to consider how to install it properly.

Smaller flagpoles can be easily installed with a bit of help from a friend. First, you’ll need to dig a small hole, properly align it so that it’s straight, and anchor it into the ground with some concrete, and you’re done.

If you’re looking at installing a bigger flagpole, you might want to consult with some professionals before you start. Larger flagpoles can be heavy and hard to maneuver without specialized machinery.

Determine what steps you need to get it installed and get to work (or watch someone who knows what they’re doing work.)

Landscaping around your flag

What can make a flag in your yard look good is lovely landscaping around the base. It gives it contrast, draws in eyes, and ties your property together.

What that landscaping is, again, is up to you. Some people like to plant a beautiful flower garden around the base, while others simply add a bed of woodchips paired with some patriotic lawn ornaments. There is no limit to what you can do.

If you’re ambitious, you can plant new shrubbery around the base to match what you’ve got along the house. This can be beautiful, but it also requires much upkeep.

This is the step in the process where you can go wild. You can be an artist, and your yard is your canvas. Use your imagination.

Raise your flag and watch her fly

The final step in the process of sprucing up your yard with an American Flag is to raise it up and watch it fly.

A high-quality hand-stitched flag is breathtaking when you step back and watch the wind go to work. The colors on the fabric are bright and shine like nothing you’ve ever seen.

So, what are you waiting for? Go out and get your flag today.