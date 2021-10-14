How to get a low-cost divorce

The process of ending a marriage can be very time-consuming and expensive. With this in mind, many individuals may try to save money and time during the divorce process. To achieve this goal, it is essential to follow several strategies as you start on the journey of rebuilding your life.

Below you can find the most effective methods for marriage termination without considerable losses in finances and time.

Learn divorce law basics

Currently, each state has its laws, codes, statutes, and rules regarding the dissolution of marriage. Therefore, before filing for divorce, it is recommended to learn about the residency and filing requirements. As a result, you’ll be able to determine if you can apply for divorce right away, thereby saving time.

Besides, it is essential to identify the types of divorce that are allowed in your region. If you are a legal resident of a no-fault state, consider the option of filing for this kind of marriage termination. In this case, you won’t be required to spend a vast amount of time and money on proving the fault of any party in the context of the couple’s split.

Finally, make sure you obtain appropriate information related to divorce initiation and documents preparation to boost your self-confidence when it comes to ending the marriage legally.

Compromise with your spouse

Compromising plays a vital role in marriage dissolution, as it determines the complexity of the whole process. It is not about giving in or losing to your ex-partner. It is mainly about your main priorities and goals.

If you and your spouse manage to reach a mutual agreement on divorce-related issues in advance, there will be no need to hire a lawyer to get a divorce. Thus, you’ll be able to navigate through the marriage termination process on your own. In other words, it is in the best interest of both parties to find ground in the areas of child custody, property division, and spousal support.

Focus on keeping things polite with the other partner. Remember that it is a state of professionalism to keep the peace and maintain decorum. Also, be open to the idea of becoming friends with the spouse. In this case, you’ll simplify the entire divorce process for both parties.

Apply for an uncontested divorce

Once you find a compromise with your spouse, you can easily file for uncontested marriage dissolution. Presently, uncontested divorce is considered the most straightforward way to separate legally, as it doesn’t require resolution of significant issues, such as:

Child custody

Visitation or parenting time

Child support

Spousal support

Division of marital assets

Usually, uncontested divorce takes 1 to 3 months, whereas contested marriage termination can last 1-2 years. Furthermore, a contested divorce cannot be processed without attorneys who typically take $150-400 per hour for their services.

In contrast, there are some states where you may never have to step inside a courtroom if you reached agreements on all the issues with your spouse in advance. In other states, residents are still required to go to court for an uncontested divorce; however, the divorce process is way cheaper and faster than the traditional way of ending a marriage.

Consider do-it-yourself marriage termination

This kind of divorce can help you significantly save money and time, even though you’ll have to take responsibility for the whole process. You are a good candidate for using this option if:

Both you and your partner don’t have any disagreements over child custody, spousal support, and division of marital assets. You are okay with researching your state’s law, gathering appropriate documentation, and following through with court filings and appearances on your own. Couples going through the divorce without a lawyer hold the same responsibility as couples guided by a professional attorney.

Nowadays, the list of appropriate divorce papers differs from state to state. However, a partial list of the most common paperwork most often includes:

Complaint for Divorce

Court Summons

Child Support Affidavit

Custody and Visitation Agreement

Financial Affidavits

Divorce Settlement Agreement

If you want to end your marriage in an amicable and stress-free way without involving lawyers, pay attention to online divorce companies. Lately, services offered by these providers have become extremely popular, which can be explained by a combination of several benefits. Some of them are:

1. Affordability

Online divorce companies usually prepare all your marriage dissolution forms for $200-400, whereas lawyers may charge several thousand dollars for this task.

2. Saved time

Considering that laws and regulations regularly change from state to state, the process of finding and filling out divorce forms can take a lot of time. For instance, lawyers typically ask for at least one week to complete divorce documents. In turn, online divorce providers offer the opportunity to prepare forms in two business days after receiving appropriate marriage-related information from you.

3. High level of court approval

Some people are worried that their divorce petitions can be rejected at court, so they cooperate with online marriage termination providers. These companies prepare up-to-date documents to ensure court approval.

4. Convenience

Typically, to receive prepared divorce forms, you’ll have to complete a questionnaire. In turn, you can do it from any place, at any time, so you won’t be required to cancel your plans for the day.