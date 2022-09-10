How to Bet on the New Orleans Saints in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
It’s the start of a new era for the New Orleans Saints.
For the first time in over a decade, Drew Brees and Sean Payton era will not be on the sidelines New Orleans.
Instead, the Saints will take to the gridiron under the guidance of a new head coach and franchise quarterback in 2022.
The Saints kick off the 2022 NFL season on the road against division rivals Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
In one of the weaker divisions in the NFC, the Saints have a chance to emerge as playoff contenders behind former No.1 overall pick Jameis Winston.
With an easy win on tap, Saints fans looking to back their team this week can cash in free NFL betting offers at the top Louisiana sports betting sites.
Scroll down below to learn how to bet on New Orleans Saints in Louisiana and get up to $6,000 in free NFL bets.
The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites for the New Orleans Saints
At the best Louisiana sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.
To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering free bets and bonus cash for the New Orleans Saints during the regular season.
Scroll down to learn more about the best Louisiana sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.
How to Bet on New Orleans Saints in Louisiana
It’s never been easier to bet on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana. The best Louisiana sports betting sites are offering free bets and NFL betting offers for the Saints’ all season long.
NFL fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite teams for free.
Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana.
How to Watch the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana
- 🏈NFL Week 1: Sunday September 11, 2022
- 📅 New Orleans Saints Week 1 Game: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
- ⏰New Orleans Saints Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 🏟️Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
- 📺 TV Channel: Fox
New Orleans Saints Odds
Week 1 brings an NFC South battle as the New Orleans Saints take on division-rival Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints are favored on the moneyline at -220 odds as big 5.5-point favorites in Week 1 against the Falcons, who parted ways with QB Matt Ryan during the offseason.
It’ll be an early season test for the Saints, who look for their first win on the road in Dennis Allen’s first game as NFL head coach.
For a complete breakdown of the Saints vs Falcons odds, check out the chart below from EveryGame, one of the best offshore sports betting sites.
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-220
|+190
|Point Spread
|+5.5(-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-105)
|Under 42.5 (-115)
Super Bowl Odds
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best US sports betting sites.
Ahead of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.
Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at +900 odds.
Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of Louisiana’s best NFL betting sites.
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Site for the New Orleans Saints
The 2022 NFL season is about to begin and football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best Louisiana sports betting sites.
With the NFL season kicking off this weekend, football fans also have a chance to cash in free-to-enter contests for cash prizes.
Scroll down below for the best Louisiana sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL season.
NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
The New Orleans invested in offensive weapons for Jameis Winston for the 2022 NFL season. While Winston is known for being a turnover-prone gunslinger, last season he started with a 4-2 record before getting hurt.
The Saints acquired Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave, which adds two more receiving threats for Winston and the Saints offense. While he hasn’t been on the field much lately, Winston has a knack for extending plays and has led the league in completion percentage, CPOE, and passer rating on attempts of four yards or more since 2016.
On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled since losing the Super Bowl in 2017 and are under reconstruction after losing Matt Ryan in the offseason.
Despite having former No.2 draft pick Marcus Mariota, the Falcons won’t be able to match up against the high flying offense of the Saints.
Take the Saints to cover the spread on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.