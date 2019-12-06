House Speaker-designee Filler-Corn finalizes committee chairs

Published Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 3:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announced Friday her final committee chair nominations. All committee chair decisions have been made and released. Vice chair selections will be announced soon.

“Our team of committee chairs is now complete and is reflective of the diversity of our Commonwealth,” Filler-Corn said. “Each delegate is prepared and eager to serve all Virginians in their respective committees.”

Committee Chair selection Ag, Chesapeake,Natural Resources Ken Plum Appropriations Luke Torian Commerce and Labor Jeion Ward Counties, Cities and Towns Kaye Kory Courts of Justice Charniele Herring Education Roslyn Tyler Finance Vivian Watts General Laws David Bulova Health, Welfare and Institutions Mark Sickles Militia, Police and Public Safety Patrick Hope Privileges and Elections Joe Lindsey Rules Eileen Filler-Corn Science and Technology Cliff Hayes Transportation Delores McQuinn

Related