House Speaker-designee Filler-Corn finalizes committee chairs
House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announced Friday her final committee chair nominations. All committee chair decisions have been made and released. Vice chair selections will be announced soon.
“Our team of committee chairs is now complete and is reflective of the diversity of our Commonwealth,” Filler-Corn said. “Each delegate is prepared and eager to serve all Virginians in their respective committees.”
Committee
Chair selection
Ag, Chesapeake,Natural Resources
Ken Plum
Appropriations
Luke Torian
Commerce and Labor
Jeion Ward
Counties, Cities and Towns
Kaye Kory
Courts of Justice
Charniele Herring
Education
Roslyn Tyler
Finance
Vivian Watts
General Laws
David Bulova
Health, Welfare and Institutions
Mark Sickles
Militia, Police and Public Safety
Patrick Hope
Privileges and Elections
Joe Lindsey
Rules
Eileen Filler-Corn
Science and Technology
Cliff Hayes
Transportation
Delores McQuinn
