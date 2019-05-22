House passes Congresswoman Elaine Luria bill to help American veterans

The House of Representatives passed Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s (VA-02) bipartisan bill that would put more money in the pockets of American veterans.

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) Act of 2019, H.R. 1200, passed by voice vote and is Congresswoman Luria’s first bill to clear the full House. (VIDEO here.)

“In Congress, I have vowed to keep our nation’s veterans at the top of my mind, and today I proudly deliver on that promise,” Congresswoman Luria said. “These heroes sacrificed family time and put their lives on the line to keep America safe. I urge my Senate colleagues to swiftly do their part in ensuring veterans get the benefits they have earned.”

A first-term House member who served 20 years in the Navy, Congresswoman Luria is working on a number of different veterans-related fronts as a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and House Armed Services Committee. Her bill that passed the House today would provide a cost-of-living increase by the same percentage as Social Security and would be effective Dec. 1, 2019.

A cost-of-living increase would aid veterans, their families, and their survivors to help maintain the value of their benefits against inflation. Without such increases, veterans may not be able to have an acceptable quality-of-life into their later years.

The bill would provide cost-of-living increases for wartime disability compensation; compensation for dependents; clothing allowance; dependency and indemnity compensation to surviving spouses; and dependency and indemnity compensation to children.

