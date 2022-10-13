‘Hoos in the NFL: How Virginia Cavaliers alums fared in Week 5 action

With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (2018), Atlanta Falcons

For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

S Joey Blount (‘21), Seattle Seahawks

Blount, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent, recorded his first three career tackles (all solo) in a 39-32 loss to New Orleans last week. The Seahawks (2-3) host Arizona (2-3) in a critical AFC West showdown at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

TE Jelani Woods (‘21), Indianapolis Colts

Fellow rookie Woods did not record a reception, as he was targeted just once in the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win at Denver. He was in on 23 snaps offensively and five on special teams. Woods has caught two touchdowns on just three catches to jumpstart his first season.

S Rodney McLeod (‘11), Indianapolis Colts

McLeod had five tackles (four solo) against the Broncos. He was in on all 73 defensive snaps and a dozen more on special teams. McLeod now has 20 stops on the season (16 solo), a tackle for loss, two pass deflections and an interception. McLeod, Woods and the Colts (2-2-1) host Jacksonville (2-3) Sunday at 1.

S Juan Thornhill (‘18), Kansas City Chiefs

Thornhill had one tackle and one pass breakup — which prevented what would’ve been a go-ahead touchdown toss to Las Vegas’ Mack Hollins early in the fourth quarter — against the Raiders. Thornhill has registered 13 tackles (8 solo), a tackle for loss and four PBUs this season. The Chiefs (4-1) host the 4-1 Bills in a battle for AFC supremacy Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

OT Morgan Moses (‘13), Baltimore Ravens

Moses played all 65 offensive snaps in Baltimore’s 19-17 win over Cincinnati last weekend. He was also in for five plays on special teams.

DE Brent Urban (‘13), Baltimore Ravens

Urban had a pair of stops (both solo) and batted down a Joe Burrow pass last week. He played 14 snaps defensively and three on special teams. The AFC North-leading Ravens (3-2) travel to the Big Apple Sunday at 1 to face the 4-1 New York Giants.

OL Oday Aboushi (‘12), Los Angeles Rams

Aboushi did not see any action offensively last week against Dallas, but did participate in 10 snaps on special teams. He was signed early in the season to help bolster an offensive line that has so far given up 21 sacks for 148 yards on Matthew Stafford.

QB Bryce Perkins (‘19), Los Angeles Rams

Perkins, who remains the No. 3 option in LA behind Stafford, also did not play in the loss to the Cowboys. Perkins, Aboushi and the Rams (2-3) host the Panthers (1-4) Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

CB Bryce Hall (‘19), New York Jets

Hall was once again on the inactives list for last week’s 40-17 win against Miami. The 3-2 Jets are at Green Bay (3-2) Sunday at 1 p.m., and as of Thursday afternoon, Hall is not listed on the team’s injury report.

S Anthony Harris (‘14), Denver Broncos

Harris was elevated from Denver’s practice squad ahead of last week’s loss to the Colts, but did not show up in the box score. He started the season with the Eagles, but was surprisingly waived just before the start of the regular season after Philadelphia traded for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from New Orleans. Harris was then scooped up by the Broncos. His next shot to see the field is Monday night at the Chargers.

Former Hoos currently on NFL practice squads:

DT Andrew Brown (‘17), Arizona Cardinals

WR Joe Reed (‘19), Los Angeles Chargers

OT Eric Smith (‘16), New York Jets

QB Kurt Benkert (‘17), San Francisco 49ers

Former Hoos currently on Injured Reserve: