‘Hoos in the NBA: Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome match up in preseason
They didn’t get much time on the floor, but UVA Basketball alums Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy matched up last night in NBA preseason action on Thursday.
Jerome had four points and four assists in 12 minutes off the bench for Phoenix in the 105-88 loss to Sacramento.
The 2019 first-round pick was 1-for-6 from the floor, 0-for-3 from three, and 2-for-2 at the line.
He also had two turnovers.
Guy got four minutes of garbage time off the bench for the Kings, going 0-for-2 from the floor, 0-for-1 from three, and he had a turnover.
They were on the floor.
In other action Thursday:
- Joe Harris had 10 points in 21 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 114-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Harris was 4-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-5 from three with three assists (no turnovers).
- London Perrantes got 19 minutes off the bench for Portland in a 104-68 win over Haifa Maccabi. Perrantes had three points, six assists, no turnovers and a +15 plus/minus.
- Devon Hall got four garbage-time minutes and didn’t score for Oklahoma City in a 110-84 win over the New Zealand Breakers.
Catching up to Wednesday action:
- De’Andre Hunter had 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench for Atlanta in a 97-88 loss to Orlando. Hunter was 6-for-12 from the floor, 1-for-5 from three, and had five rebounds and two assists.
- Justin Anderson had 10 points in 18 minutes off the bench for Washington in a 137-98 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions. Anderson was 3-for-8 from the floor, 2-for-7 from three and 2-for-4 from the line, with four assists and two turnovers.
Story by Chris Graham
