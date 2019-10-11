‘Hoos in the NBA: Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome match up in preseason

Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 12:25 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

basketball

Photo Credit: nobeastsofierce

They didn’t get much time on the floor, but UVA Basketball alums Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy matched up last night in NBA preseason action on Thursday.

Jerome had four points and four assists in 12 minutes off the bench for Phoenix in the 105-88 loss to Sacramento.

The 2019 first-round pick was 1-for-6 from the floor, 0-for-3 from three, and 2-for-2 at the line.

He also had two turnovers.

Guy got four minutes of garbage time off the bench for the Kings, going 0-for-2 from the floor, 0-for-1 from three, and he had a turnover.

They were on the floor.

In other action Thursday:

  • Joe Harris had 10 points in 21 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 114-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Harris was 4-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-5 from three with three assists (no turnovers).
  • London Perrantes got 19 minutes off the bench for Portland in a 104-68 win over Haifa Maccabi. Perrantes had three points, six assists, no turnovers and a +15 plus/minus.
  • Devon Hall got four garbage-time minutes and didn’t score for Oklahoma City in a 110-84 win over the New Zealand Breakers.

Catching up to Wednesday action:

  • De’Andre Hunter had 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench for Atlanta in a 97-88 loss to Orlando. Hunter was 6-for-12 from the floor, 1-for-5 from three, and had five rebounds and two assists.
  • Justin Anderson had 10 points in 18 minutes off the bench for Washington in a 137-98 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions. Anderson was 3-for-8 from the floor, 2-for-7 from three and 2-for-4 from the line, with four assists and two turnovers.

Story by Chris Graham






augusta free press
augusta free press

uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news