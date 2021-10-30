Here’s the scoop: The Split Banana will continue serving up sweet stuff

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

STAUNTON — A day in downtown Staunton would not be the same without shopping at Pufferbellies, grabbing a health supplement at Cranberry’s, eating lunch at The Clocktower Restaurant and getting a cup of gelato at The Split Banana.

Queen City fans can rest assured that the gelato and ice cream they love is safe on West Beverley Street.

Co-owner Nick Blanton is closing his other business venture, Laughing Bird Pho Inc., on Nov. 20, but is looking forward to spending more time at The Split Banana again.

Blanton, whose family moved to Staunton in the 1980s, opened the gelato shop in 2008 with UVA college friend, Andrew Robertson, who was from Staunton. They were 25 years old.

“We just thought it would be cute and fun,” Blanton said of the shop’s name. “We wanted the name to match the business.”

According to Blanton, downtown Queen City was not the thriving business location then that it is now. The last ice cream shop had closed in 2000.

“Because at the time there was no ice cream or gelato place in downtown Staunton,” Blanton said of his and Robertson’s business choice. By the late 1990s, downtown was empty, except for a few restaurants that held on into the 2000s.

When The Split Banana opened, Blanton said the city began to beautify downtown with new street lights and signs. Pufferbellies, Baja Bean and the American Shakespeare Center opened to provide business anchors.

“And more and more people were walking around downtown,” Blanton said.

Blanton opened Laughing Bird Pho at 12 East Beverley Street about six years ago, and was no longer physically present at the gelato shop. Andrew’s brother, Anthony Robertson, and Fiona Fox were regular employees who became business partners while Blanton got Laughing Bird started.

“In fact, I can probably devote more time to Split Banana [after Laughing Bird closes],” Blanton said.

The four owners have plans to redesign the gelato shop, including painting wall murals.

“We’re both proud to be part of the reason that downtown is great,” Blanton said of himself and original business partner Andrew Robertson.

The two men are grateful to the older businesses that have stayed downtown, as well as the new ones that have opened. The city has won numerous awards in recent years, and residents and visitors of all ages enjoy downtown.

“It’s a great place to do business, and a great place to live,” Blanton said.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanton said staffing the gelato shop was a challenge so hours were shortened. For now, hours are Tuesdays through Sundays, noon to 10 p.m.

“I think we’ll keep it that way,” Blanton said.

