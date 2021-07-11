Here are the recent trends for keeping your cat healthy

If you’re the proud parent of a cat, you know how quickly those little critters make their way into your heart. Cat-lovers and those who love cat-lovers know just how important these sweet furry pals can become.

When you have that fluffy family member in your house, you want to make sure that they can stick around for as long as possible. Many of our worst nightmares are finding that our poor kitty has fallen sick. Imagining that someday our cats will have to cross that rainbow bridge is something that breaks each and every one of our hearts.

So what can we, as cat moms and dads, do to make sure that our cats stay happy and healthy while they’re with us? Each year, new discoveries are made that help us increase the longevity of our pets’ lives, and this year, there are more than ever.

Here are some of the most recent trends on the market to help your cats get and stay healthy.

Investing in a cat insurance plan

Though we hate making those dreaded vet visits as much as our pets do, they’re inevitable if you have a cat of any health level. As much as we would love to believe that our kitties will never get sick, they will have to go to the vet at some point.

And as any cat-parent knows, getting slapped with those vet bills after a visit can hit you in the wallet pretty hard.

So how can you better prepare for the inevitable? By getting your cat their own health insurance plan.

The best cat insurance plans have different levels of coverage that allow you to customize your monthly payments. This is a must if you want to make sure you are prepared for those hefty vet bills when you need to take that dreaded trip.

Keeping your furry friend hydrated

As the temperatures rise, we all need to make sure that we’re staying hydrated. The same goes for our feline friends.

But how can you make sure that your kitty is getting enough water to stay healthy? Sometimes the bowl on the ground doesn’t seem to catch their attention and none of us want to chase our cat around trying to force them to drink more water.

An interesting fact about cats is that they actually are more likely to drink running water. So how can you get running water in your house without leaving the sink on all day?

Luckily, there are quite a few affordable kitty water fountains available on the market today. These water fountains use a pump to create a constant stream of water that encourages your cat to drink more water. All you have to do is fill them up and plug them in for a more healthy and hydrated best friend.

Switching to natural wet food

The secret is finally out: that cheap dry kibble that we’ve been feeding our pets isn’t the best for our animals’ health. It either lacks some of the nutrients that our cats need or has a bunch of junk in it that can even make them sick.

Remember earlier how tricky it can be to keep our cats hydrated? This is because, technically, they are supposed to get most of the water that they need each day from their food. With dry food, however, this becomes impossible.

Switching to natural, quality wet cat food can keep them hydrated and has also been proven to have many health benefits like a healthier weight, fewer kidney problems, and a shiny coat.

Try out a CBD supplement for your cat

CBD, or cannabidiol, has been all the rage for humans’ health lately, but did you know that it’s also better for our cats, too?

CBD supplements made for pets can be good at things like pain management due to their anti-inflammatory properties. This can be great for difficult-to-treat issues like arthritis, which is a common issue with our older furry friends.

CBD can also have soothing effects on cats that struggle with things like separation anxiety and stress in general. If you have a kitty that seems to tear through the house at 4 AM every night, CBD can be used to calm your cat down and help you get some better sleep.

When using CBD on your cat, though, it’s important to check with a vet first.

Keep your cat healthy this year

Cat lovers know just how important their feline friends are. Look out for them by using these tips to keep your cat happy and healthy this year.