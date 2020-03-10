Harrisonburg, Rockingham to provide funding to extend Open Doors season

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have come together to provide additional funding to keep the Open Doors homeless shelter operating this season through the end of June.

Open Doors, a thermal homeless shelter program that traditionally works with local churches to operate from early November to the end of March, will receive up to $37,000 from the Social Services Administrative Board Fund Balance, which is funded by City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County contributions and is a joint service between the two governments.

The allocation will allow for three additional months of service for the shelter’s 2019-2020 season and is for this season only.

Officials moved to find the additional funding following talks between the City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and service providers in the community who support individuals who are homeless.

“We are dedicated to working together with our area partners to find some solutions to the issues impacting those who are homeless in our community – both in the short term and the long term,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric. D. Campbell said. “We believe this allocation will make an important impact on how best to support this community for the short term as we continue working to address long-term issues such as affordable housing.”

The City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and area service providers hold monthly meetings to discuss issues impacting those who are homeless in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

