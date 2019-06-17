Harrisonburg Police, Parks & Rec teaming to connect with kids

The new Splash Pass program, a collaboration between Harrisonburg Police and the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department, will serve as a way to bring officers and local children closer together through positive experiences.

Kids will receive a free day pass to Westover Pool and the new splashpad, while officers will get the opportunity to create new connections with kids throughout Harrisonburg.

The program continues an effort by HPD to be more engaged in local neighborhoods. The department also conducts monthly community walks and hosts events such as the upcoming Open House police vehicle demonstration as ways to better connect with the residents they serve.

“We love the opportunity to interact with our community and get to meet with people on a one-on-one level to make sure their needs are being met,” HPD Chief Eric English said. “And when we get a chance to connect with some of our youngest residents, and create that bond at an early age, nothing could make us happier.”

That’s a connection that happens every day for Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, which sees thousands of visitors throughout the week at its many facilities. Working closer with the City’s police officers will bring even more families to check out new offerings such as the Westover Splash Pad.

“We get to see how wonderful the kids in our community are every day at our parks,” Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo said. “We are very lucky to have so many outstanding young citizens in Harrisonburg, and we are excited about helping our police officers connect with them and make their day special.”

HPD officers will begin handing out Splash Passes soon. Children younger than 12 years old using the pool complex must be accompanied by an adult.

The

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google