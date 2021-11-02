Harrisonburg Police investigating South Avenue shooting

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Avenue for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body Monday at 10:05 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately rendered emergency aid until the scene was secured. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department along with Harrisonburg Rescue Squad arrived on location and transported the 23-year-old male victim to Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was then flown to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. The victim’s injuries required surgery, but he is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Evidence Team responded to the scene, and this remains an active investigation. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no additional risk to the public.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

