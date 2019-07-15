Harrisonburg Police investigating double shooting

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Main Street on Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a complaint of two victims with gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Communication Center received reports of shots fired on West Gratton Street around this time.

Officers were able to locate the victims in the area of East Johnson and Community Street, where they received initial treatment. They were both transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center before one victim was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

HPD is currently seeking input from anyone with information about this incident or the identity of suspects. A suspect description is unavailable at this time as HPD’s Major Crimes Unit investigates leads on their identity.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed that there is any risk to the public at this time.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

