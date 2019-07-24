Harrisonburg installs new pollinator habitats

The City of Harrisonburg has recently become more pollinator friendly with the installation of two pollinator habitats along Noll Drive and North Liberty Street.

Both locations were planted with a pollinator-friendly mix of seeds, which includes native grasses, native wildflowers, and legume species.

“Some of the wildflowers have already appeared,” Wes Runion, environmental specialist for the Public Works Department, said. “Next year these locations will really start to look amazing, when most perennial wildflowers are established.”

You can visit the habitat along Noll Drive and relax on a bench that was repurposed from a local urban ash tree that had to be cut down due to damage from the emerald ash borer. Educational signage at both sites explains the importance of pollinators.

These projects were funded by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Destination Downtown Grant and installed with assistance from the Headwaters Master Naturalists.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google