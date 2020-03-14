Harrisonburg declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

Published Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, 1:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Harrisonburg has officially declared a state of emergency as of Saturday, March 14.

The declaration, signed into effect by Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell, will allow the city to pursue federal reimbursements, if needed, made available by the national designation declared on Friday. It also will allow the city to allocate resources as needed in the response to COVID-19.

There was one presumptive positive test for the virus in Harrisonburg as of Saturday morning.

The national declaration makes emergency funding available to state and local governments, and President Trump has said up to $50 billion may be available.

The city’s state of emergency will be ratified by the Harrisonburg City Council at their next meeting on March 24.

This declaration does not change any City protocols as it pertains to COVID-19. At this time, residents should still follow Virginia Department of Health guidelines on prevention and follow the City’s website and social media pages for updates

Related