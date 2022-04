Greensboro man dies from injuries in U.S. 29 crash in Nelson County

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 more than a quarter-mile north of Wilson Hill Road at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and several trees and overturned.

The driver, Andrew A. Rayle, 37, of Greensboro, N.C., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

