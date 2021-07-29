GiftCardsToNaira considers expanding into Europe

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 2:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The innovative gift card trading company based out of Nigeria have been looking into expansion for quite some time now. Could Europe be on the table?

GiftCardsToNaira was founded in 2017 as an answer to buying, selling, and trading, online. The company concept was simple: to make it easier to send monetary gifts to friends and family throughout Ghana and Nigeria. Only a few short years have passed since its inception and the company already has its eyes on worldwide domination.

For those of you not aware of the African phenomenon sweeping the globe yet, GiftCardsToNaira have recently been nominated as the best site to sell gift cards in Nigeria. They specialize in allowing clients in Africa to trade in unwanted gift cards and gift certificates for Naira, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. In the process of setting up the company, the founders unknowingly tapped into a goldmine of unspent gift certificates.

What is this site and how does it work? When are they coming to Europe? More importantly: can you use it to sell your own unwanted gift cards for cash?

What is GiftCardsToNaira?

GiftCardsToNaira is a site that buys gift cards from unloving owners. If your dear grandmother sent you a $50 gift card for a store you hate, simply smile, say thank you, and get online. There, you will find GiftCardsToNaira ready and waiting to change it into Naira and send it directly to your Nigerian bank account.

What’s the catch? No catch, just funds. To elevate their business, the team at GiftCardsToNaira have managed to add Ethereum and Bitcoin payments in exchange for gift certificates. This means that they could feasibly expand into Europe, onto America, and even into the eastern markets over time. The significance of crypto and the digital currency should not be overlooked.

Expansion into Europe

When we last caught up with the team at GiftCardsToNaira, they were on the brink of expanding into other African countries. Now, they have managed to introduce their innovative business concept in Ghana to a successful grade. They told us back then that they would continue to expand in the coming years.

However, with the name and reputation growing so steadily that it is outpacing facilitation, the company says it is only a matter of time before they address expansion into other areas explicitly. What does this mean for a European expansion? When asked, the spokesperson for GiftCardsToNaira didn’t say no.

“Expansion is on the cards in the coming months and years. We were fortunate to keep a foothold during the Coronavirus pandemic and it is this foothold that we will use as a springboard to move onto the next project.” They said when asked about expansion into Europe. How long it will take them sounds like another matter entirely.

Keeping up with GiftCardsToNaira

If you need the best gift card trading platform in Africa, then we suggest you follow their organization on Instagram. You can browse their site to start your own transfer of gift cards to cash, or you can choose to download the app from the Apple or Google stores.