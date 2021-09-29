Game Notes: ODU vs. UTEP
ODU football travels to UTEP for the Conference USA opener on Saturday, Oct. 2 in El Paso, Texas.
|Old Dominion (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) at UTEP (3-1, 0-0 C-USA)
|Date
|Saturday, Oct. 2 • 9 p.m. ET • El Paso, Texas • Sun Bowl
|Where to Watch
|ESPN+
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|ODU leads 2-1
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion UTEP
ODU Football Notes
- ODU lost a 35-34 heartbreaker to Buffalo last Saturday, while UTEP scored 17 second half points to knock off New Mexico 20-13 in El Paso.
- Like UTEP, the Monarchs also dealt a second half shutout, holding Buffalo to 40 yards on 20 plays in the second half. ODU outgained the Bulls 319-40 in the second half.
- ODU was down 35-7 at the break and outscored Buffalo 27-0 in the second half. Quarterback D.J. Mack ran for a pair of scores, Jon-Luke Peakerrushed for one and Mack tossed a 19-yarder to Zack Kuntz.
- ODU had five pass-catchers record a career-high in receptions against Buffalo. Ali Jennings led the way with seven, Kuntz had six, Javon Harveyhad four, while Isiah Paigeand Isaiah Spencer each had three.
- Senior safety Harrell Blackmonhad a career-best nine tackles, while freshman defensive tackle Alonzo Ford had a career-high seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Fellow freshman Jason Hendersontied his career-high with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
- Linebacker Jordan Younghad five tackles. He is fourth in school history with 273 career tackles. He is 68 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.