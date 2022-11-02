Game Notes: ODU Football hosts Marshall on Saturday in Sun Belt clash

ODU Football returns home on Saturday to take on Marshall at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

ODU lost at Georgia State last Saturday 31-17. Marshall is coming off a 24-13 home loss to Coastal Carolina.

ODU Notes

Jason Henderson secured his eighth double-digit tackle game of the season with 18 tackles against the Panthers. He set the ODU single-season record in the process. Henderson has 129 tackles on the year.

Javon Harvey has had four-consecutive quality games at the wide receiver position for ODU and had his best game of his career at Georgia State. Harvey registered three catches for 124 yards and his first career touchdown.

Cornerback Tre Hawkins has continued to come up clutch for the ODU defense. Hawkins recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal to go along with four tackles at Georgia State. Hawkins is tied for the national lead with three fumble recoveries.