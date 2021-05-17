Front Royal man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police Trooper W. Diberardine is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County that occurred on Sunday at 2:08 p.m. along Route 55 just east of Greenfield Road.

A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 55 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ranger, Austin E. Howard, 65, of Front Royal, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Howard was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the F-150, a 42-year-old male, of Annapolis, Md., suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the F-150, a 7-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

