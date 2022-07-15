FredNats lose second straight in Augusta despite strong start from Denaburg
Mason Denaburg had a strong start, but the FredNat bats were only able to muster two hits in a 3-2 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at SRP Park in Augusta.
Denaburg pitched four innings of one-run ball after allowing a single and a triple in the first inning. He allowed only two base runners after that and finished with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.
The FredNats scored single runs in the third and sixth innings on sacrifice flys from Viandel Pena and Leandro Emiliani respectively, but the FredNats only got two hits in the game, one from Drew Millas and one from Jacob Young. The team was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six on base for the game.
The GreenJackets got a two-run single from Geraldo Quintero in the bottom of the fifth inning off Bryan Pena, who took the loss for the FredNats. That hit proved to be the difference in the game. Orlando Ribalta pitched a scoreless 6th inning, and Todd Peterson tossed two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth innings out of the FredNat pen.
The FredNats have dropped the first two in the series, and will look to even the series tomorrow when the two teams play a seven-inning doubleheader to make up for yesterday’s rainout. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., and Andry Lara and Jackson Rutledge will start the two games for the FredNats.