FredNats explode for 10-run inning in blowout win

Published Thursday, Jun. 10, 2021, 12:21 am

On the strength of a six-hit, 10-run third inning, the Fredericksburg Nationals evened up their series against the Salem Red Sox with an 11-1 victory on Wednesday night.

The ten-run inning doubled Fredericksburg’s previous record for runs in a single frame, and their 11 overall runs marked a high-water mark as well. Alfonso Hernández (W, 2-1) earned his second win in a row, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and striking out seven Red Sox batters.

Playing through a light rain, the FredNats and Red Sox were locked in a scoreless tie until the top of the third. Jake Randa started the big inning with a walk against Jeremy Wu-Yelland (L, 0-2), and the FredNats loaded the bases with one out before a wild pitch brought home the game’s first run. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Cole Daily and Ricardo Méndez stretched the lead to 3-0, and a fielding error from Salem first baseman Joe Davis made the score 4-0.

Geraldi Díaz kept the line moving with a two-run single, and Randa brought home another on a sacrifice fly. Jeremy De La Rosa hit a chopper that slipped into right field thanks to a miscommunication, scoring two more runs. By the time Viandel Peña scored on a wild pitch from Casey Cobb, the FredNats had a 10-0 lead.

Hernández gave way to Michael Cuevas, who allowed a solo home run to Jaxx Groshans but ultimately worked 3.0 solid innings of relief. Troy Stainbrook worked a scoreless ninth to end the game.

The FredNats continue their series against the Red Sox on Thursday. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field in Salem is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

