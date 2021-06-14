FredNats blanked in Salem finale

The Fredericksburg Nationals were shut out for the first time in the 2021 season on Sunday, falling 5-0 to the Salem Red Sox and missing an opportunity to earn a series win.

Salem jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning against Karlo Seijas (L, 1-4), turning a Nick Yorke single and a stolen base into an unearned run after a throwing error from catcher Onix Vega. Yorke added an RBI double in the third as part of a 3-for-4 day.

A single from Jaxx Groshans in the third extended the Salem lead to 3-0, and a Stephen Scott fielder’s choice in the fifth stretched the lead to 4-0. That would be more than enough support for Aldo Ramirez (W, 1-1), who turned in 5.0 scoreless innings for the Red Sox to earn his first win.

Seijas went 5.0 innings of his own, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits. The offense, however, couldn’t give him any support, managing just five hits and going 0-for-10 with men in scoring position. J.T. Arruda led off the fifth inning with a triple but was stranded there, marking the final significant scoring threat of the afternoon.

Gilberto Chu pitched 2.0 hitless innings of relief for Fredericksburg, but the Salem bullpen was just as good. Brandon Walter and Cody Scroggins picked up where Ramirez left off to complete the combined shutout.

The FredNats have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

