Fourth-ranked Virginia completes weekend sweep of Cornell with 19-1 win

Fourth-ranked Virginia finished off a dominant weekend sweep of Cornell on Sunday with a convincing 19-1 win.

The ‘Hoos (7-0) scored 60 runs in the weekend series with the Big Red (0-3), which to be fair hadn’t played a competitive baseball game in nearly two years due to COVID-19 shutting down Ivy League baseball in 2021.

Brandon Neeck (1-0, 0.96 ERA) got the win, striking out five, walking two and giving up three runs and an earned run in five innings of work.

Jake Gelof hit for the cycle, the homer, a two-run shot in the first, being his fifth of the young season.

Gelof’s shot was one of four on the day for the Cavaliers – also going deep were Casey Saucke, Alex Tappen and Kyle Teel.

Teel’s blast was a grand slam that left the stadium complex in right field in the third.

UVA returns to action on Tuesday at Disharoon Park with a 3 p.m. matchup against in-state foe William & Mary.