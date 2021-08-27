Flying Squirrels announce 2022 schedule

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have revealed their schedule for the 2022 season, as set by Major League Baseball.

The Flying Squirrels will open the 2022 season on the road against the Bowie Baysox on Friday, April 8. The home opener at The Diamond will be Tuesday, April 12 against the Altoona Curve.

Game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

“As we sprint to the finish line for 2021, we are already building a bridge to 2022,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are grateful to receive the calendar from MLB so we can continue the planning process and prepare in the best possible manner for a memory making campaign next year.”

The Flying Squirrels will be home for Independence Day, taking on the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday, July 4.

The season concludes at The Diamond on Sunday, Sept. 18 as the Flying Squirrels face the Erie SeaWolves.

Beginning in 2022, the Flying Squirrels and the other teams in the Double-A Northeast will play a 138-game schedule. Teams will mostly face each other in six-game series, aside from a three-game series to begin the season from April 8-10 and a three-game set from July 22-25 following a four-day mid-season break from July 18-21.

The Flying Squirrels will play 69 home games and 69 road games.

The full 2021 schedule is listed below:

April 8-10 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

April 12-17 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

April 19-24 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

April 26-May 1 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

May 3-8 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

May 10-15 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

May 17-22 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

May 24-29 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

May 31-June 5 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

June 7-12 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

June 14-19 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

June 21-26 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

June 28-July 3 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 4, 6-10 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

July 12-17 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

July 22-24 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 26-31 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

Aug. 2-7 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)

Aug. 9-14 at Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

Aug. 16-21 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

Aug. 23-28 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

Sept. 6-11 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

Sept. 13-18 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

Ticket information for the 2022 season will be available at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels final six home games of the 2021 season will take place at The Diamond from Sept. 7-12 against the Akron RubberDucks. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.