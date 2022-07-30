Fishersville woman charged with hit and run, eluding, DWI in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police responded Saturday morning to several calls for service in reference to a possible DUI driver in the Greenwood/Crozet area.

Callers reported that the vehicle had run into the ditch several times and struck a mailbox without stopping then continued eastbound on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

The vehicle was located traveling on Ivy Road, and a traffic stop was initiated. A slow-speed vehicle pursuit ensued until the driver pulled into the Northridge Medical Park on Ivy Road.

Officers were able to take the driver, 57-year-old Jennifer Lois Grimm of Fishersville, into custody without further incident.

Grimm has been charged with the following:

  • 18.2-272 – Driving after forfeiture of license
  • 46.2-896 – Hit and run of unattended property
  • 46.2-817 – Eluding police
  • 18.2-266 – Driving motor vehicle while intoxicated

Grimm was transported to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail where she was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.


