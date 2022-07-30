Fishersville woman charged with hit and run, eluding, DWI in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police responded Saturday morning to several calls for service in reference to a possible DUI driver in the Greenwood/Crozet area.
Callers reported that the vehicle had run into the ditch several times and struck a mailbox without stopping then continued eastbound on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.
The vehicle was located traveling on Ivy Road, and a traffic stop was initiated. A slow-speed vehicle pursuit ensued until the driver pulled into the Northridge Medical Park on Ivy Road.
Officers were able to take the driver, 57-year-old Jennifer Lois Grimm of Fishersville, into custody without further incident.
Grimm has been charged with the following:
- 18.2-272 – Driving after forfeiture of license
- 46.2-896 – Hit and run of unattended property
- 46.2-817 – Eluding police
- 18.2-266 – Driving motor vehicle while intoxicated
Grimm was transported to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail where she was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.