Fishburne Military School set to begin fall sports training camps

The Fishburne Military School Caissons football team will take to Anderson Field once again on Monday as training camp kicks off for the 2021-2022 school year.

Thirty-five cadets will report this weekend for football camp with an additional 55 cadets reporting for soccer and cross country training camps.

The Fishburne Military School Caissons football team will be led once again by coach Martin Goodnough and the season schedule is currently posted to www.fishburne.org/#team. Fishburne’s first regular season football game is slated for Aug. 21 when the Caissons will host the team from St. Michael the Archangel (Fredericksburg).

Returning team captains for the 2021 Caissons are Chase Altis (junior, Stuarts Draft), Ryan Manning (senior, Charlottesville), and John Sawn (senior, Mechanicsville).

Fishburne Military School is a member of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletics Association and strictly adheres to all VISAA, CDC and VDH guidelines for COVID prevention.

Under the current guidelines, FMS welcomes parents and spectators to attend all athletic events.

While Fishburne Military School is requiring masks to be worn indoors at all times (regardless of vaccination status), athletes and spectators at outdoor sporting events are not currently required to be masked. Social distancing for outdoor events is still strongly encouraged.