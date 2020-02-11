Fishburne Military School, Georgia Military College forge enrollment agreement

Fishburne Military School and Georgia Military College have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes a formal academic transfer mechanism between the two schools.

Its purpose is so that any student who graduates from FMS with a general, college preparatory or technical diploma is guaranteed admission into GMC provided that the student meets the agreement requirements.

This agreement formally recognizes that GMC and FMS are committed to the establishment of an educational partnership to better serve currently enrolled and future students at both institutions. Both parties agree to exercise due diligence in providing as smooth a transition as possible for students who elect to attend GMC following graduation from FMS.

Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell, IV, resident of Georgia Military College, says this partnership will provide great opportunities to FMS graduates.

“Fishburne Military School is a phenomenal institution, and we’re proud to partner with them,” Caldwell said. “This agreement helps students at FMS by creating an easy transition for them to earn a college degree with us at GMC. We’re very excited about the opportunity to welcome Fishburne graduates to Georgia Military College in the near future.”

Capt. Mark E. Black, US Navy (Ret.), superintendent of Fishburne Military School, says this agreement is a continuation of the values both FMS and GMC share.

“Fishburne is honored to announce this educational partnership with the prestigious Georgia Military College,” Black said. “Both founded in 1879, our unique institutions have been producing educated and honorable young people, prepared for lives of service and success, for over 140 years. We are proud to be a part of providing this exciting new opportunity which will better serve current and future students at both of our beloved schools.”

About Georgia Military College

An accredited public-independent liberal arts college with 15 college campuses throughout the state of Georgia, including a Global Online Campus, serving both Cadet and non-Cadet students. A primary focus of Georgia Military College is in awarding Associate degrees and preparing students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities, as well as providing a pathway for AAS degree holders to attain their four-year Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree. Georgia Military College’s mission is to produce educated citizens and contributing members of society in an environment conducive to the development of the intellect and character of its students. “Start Here…Go Anywhere!” For more information about Georgia Military College, go to www.gmc.edu or like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GMCstory.

About Fishburne Military School

Founded in 1879 and celebrating 100 years as a US Army JROTC unit, Fishburne Military School (Waynesboro, VA) is one of the oldest and smallest of all military schools for boys in America. Its college-prep curriculum is built on the structure of an Army JROTC program. FMS has been designated as a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction and may nominate qualified candidates to the United States Service Academies. Fishburne hosts one of only four Summer JROTC programs in the nation that is accredited by US Army Cadet Command. For more about Fishburne Military School, please visit www.fishburne.org.

