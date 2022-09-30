Menu
fire department calls on the friendly city to help keep kids warm this winter
Local

Fire department calls on the Friendly City to help keep kids warm this winter

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
coat drive
(© Sergey Ryzhov
– stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once again calling on the generosity of the Friendly City to help keep local kids warm this winter.

The department’s second annual winter coat drive will kick off Saturday with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for students ages elementary to high school.

Coats can be delivered to the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St. in downtown, or at any of the city’s four fire stations.

Last year’s event, which sought to collect 100 coats in its inaugural season, resulted in more than 200 coats going to children in Harrisonburg schools.

This year, HFD is hoping to surpass those numbers with at least 250 donations.

“Our community is deeply committed to helping others in need,” said HFD Chief Matthew Tobia. “We are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to help kids stay warm.”

Donations for the coat drive will be accepted through Oct. 31.

Participating fire stations include:

  • HFD Station 1 – 80 Maryland Ave.
  • HFD Station 2 – 380 Pleasant Valley Road
  • HFD Station 3 – 299 Lucy Drive
  • HFD Station 4 – 210 E. Rock St.

For more information, call (540) 432-7703.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

