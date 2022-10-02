Fifth-ranked Clemson wins heavyweight ACC battle, knocking off #10 NC State, 30-20

The ACC’s College Football Playoff hopes now rest on #5 Clemson, which got three TDs from QB DJ Uiagalelei, two on the ground, to outlast #10 NC State, 30-20, on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Tigers, which extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 11 games.

Clemson also recorded its 37th consecutive home win, tying the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

The Tigers led 13-10 after a back-and-forth first half. Coming out of halftime, the Clemson D forced an NC State three-and-out as Barrett Carter and Myles Murphy both registered sacks, and on Clemson’s ensuing possession, Uiagalelei rushed 39 yards inside the NC State 10-yard line.

The QB then completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Briningstool, increasing Clemson’s lead to 20-10 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

After an NC State field goal got the margin to one score, a Toriano Pride INT up BT Potter’s third field goal of the night to increase Clemson’s lead to 23-13.

K.J. Henry recovered a fumble on fourth down to end another NC State drive. In the fourth quarter, Uiagalelei gave Clemson some more breathing room, leading the Tigers 58 yards in 4:35, and on the ninth play of the drive, he spun to his left and ran the ball nine yards into the end zone to make the score 30-13.

NC State added a final touchdown with 53 seconds to play. NC State’s onside kick went out of bounds, giving the Tigers the chance to kneel out the clock.