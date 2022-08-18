Ferrum man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Patrick County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Wednesday at 8:23 p.m. on Route 40, just east of Route 710 in Patrick County.
A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Route 40, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, was driving the Chevrolet. Strong was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.