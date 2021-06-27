Federal grants will update community infrastructure, equipment across Commonwealth

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Senator Tim Kaine announced $4,869,900 in federal grants and loans from the USDA awarded to communities across the Commonwealth to fund much needed infrastructure improvements.

The funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, the Community Facilities Disaster Grants, and the Economic Impact Initiative Grants Program, all administered by USDA Rural Development.

Community Facilities Direct Loans, Grants, Disaster Grants, and Guaranteed Loans programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public facilities in rural communities. The funding will be awarded through a grant-loan combination.

A breakdown of the funding is below:

Town of Onancock will receive a grant of $33,000 and loan of $62,000 to purchase two patrol vehicles for the town.

will receive a and to purchase two patrol vehicles for the town. Town of Colonial Beach will receive a grant of $67,400 and a loan of $382,200 to purchase a public works jet truck equipped with a hydro-excavation package, high capacity vacuum system, tandem axles, and high pressure jetting system, including a 1,000 foot hose and increased water storage.

will receive a and a to purchase a public works jet truck equipped with a hydro-excavation package, high capacity vacuum system, tandem axles, and high pressure jetting system, including a 1,000 foot hose and increased water storage. Eastern Shore Public Library in Nassawadox will receive a grant of $24,000 to purchase a security and fire alarm, and additional office equipment.

will receive a to purchase a security and fire alarm, and additional office equipment. Town of Cape Charles will receive a grant of $29,000 and a loan of $55,800 to purchase remote read water meters and a new 4-wheel drive pickup truck for the public utilities department.

will receive a and a to purchase remote read water meters and a new 4-wheel drive pickup truck for the public utilities department. Town of Eastville will receive two grants – one of $6,000 and another of $50,000 – and a loan of $104,200 to purchase a patrol vehicle, a pickup truck, a dump trailer, and a generator to update the town’s public works department.

will receive and and a to purchase a patrol vehicle, a pickup truck, a dump trailer, and a generator to update the town’s public works department. Health Equipment Loan Program (H.E.L.P.) in Churchville will receive a grant of $25,000 and a loan of $155,000 to purchase a building and medical equipment to serve residents of Augusta County.

will receive a and a to purchase a building and medical equipment to serve residents of Augusta County. Town of Tazewell will receive a grant of $50,000 to purchase two new patrol vehicles.

will receive a to purchase two new patrol vehicles. Stickleyville Volunteer Fire Department in Duffield will receive a grant of $11,200 to purchase a used fire truck.

will receive a to purchase a used fire truck. Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant of $19,500 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer and equipment.

will receive a to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer and equipment. County of Dickenson will receive a grant of $50,000 to purchase two patrol vehicles.

will receive a to purchase two patrol vehicles. Mount Rogers Community Services, Inc. in Wytheville will receive a loan of $3,000,000 to purchase a building and manage renovations to provide appropriate space for employees and services.

will receive a to purchase a building and manage renovations to provide appropriate space for employees and services. Town of Gate City will receive a grant of $26,200 and loan of $48,800 to purchase two used patrol vehicles.

will receive a and to purchase two used patrol vehicles. City of Norton will receive a grant of $50,000 and loan of $55,000 to purchase two new patrol vehicles.

will receive a and to purchase two new patrol vehicles. Town of Lawrenceville will receive a grant of $200,000 and a loan of $225,800 to purchase a 3,000 gallon tanker fire truck.

will receive and a to purchase a 3,000 gallon tanker fire truck. Town of Brodnax will receive a grant of $66,000 and a loan of $22,000 to purchase three sewer pumps and a pump station.

The Economic Impact Initiative Grants program provides essential community facilities in rural communities.

A breakdown of the funding is below:

Town of Bowling Green will receive a grant of $21,300 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer and equipment for the town’s fire department, and a grant of $30,500 to purchase a public works truck.