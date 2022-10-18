Menu
explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour
Culture

Explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

artisans studio tourOn the second weekend in November, local artisans open their doors for you to explore their working spaces in a self-guided tour over two days.

The 28th annual Artisans Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The tour features 39 artisans in 21 studios in Central Virginia including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties.

The studio tour website includes a map and directions to each location. Most artisans will have demonstrations, either live or video, along with other educational displays.

In addition to throwing pots, turning bowls, fashioning jewelry, blowing glass, and making other fine work with their hands, the artists have worked to create a memorable weekend for you.

The tour is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.artisanstudiotour.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

