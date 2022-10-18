explore working spaces of local artisans in annual studio tour

On the second weekend in November, local artisans open their doors for you to explore their working spaces in a self-guided tour over two days.

The 28th annual Artisans Studio Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The tour features 39 artisans in 21 studios in Central Virginia including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties.

The studio tour website includes a map and directions to each location. Most artisans will have demonstrations, either live or video, along with other educational displays.

In addition to throwing pots, turning bowls, fashioning jewelry, blowing glass, and making other fine work with their hands, the artists have worked to create a memorable weekend for you.

The tour is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.artisanstudiotour.com