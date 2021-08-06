Exhibition presented by Colectivo Rasquache: Visible Records’ first gallery show

Visible Records announces its first exhibition, Tiahue Tocha, by Colectivo Rasquache in its new gallery in the Carlton/Belmont neighborhood opening.

The exhibit opens with a reception on Friday at 6 p.m., and runs through Sept. 14th.

Community programming will be available throughout the course of the exhibition.

Rasquache is an artist residency and collective of artists in San Francisco Coapan, Cholula a community on the slopes of the Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes in the state of Puebla in Mexico. Coapan, as everyone calls it, is a place like many in Mexico and in the world marked by migration.

Currently more than half of its population lives in the United States; In this inextinguishable fracture, the yearning for the return and reunion is permanently kept alive.

Participating artists include: Ateri Miyawatl, Bryan Ortiz, Ana Quiroz, Ken Rinaldo, Amy Youngs, Yusuf Adbdul Lateef, Lydia Moyer, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Karina Monroy, and Jairo Banuelos.

The public can visit the gallery at 1740 Broadway St. Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and

Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.