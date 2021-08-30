Everything you need to know before Kentucky Derby 2022

Published Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, 12:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events of the year for horse racing fans and bettors. Annual horse racing event at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where a large number of amazing Thoroughbred horses and their trainers compete on a two-kilometer track on the grounds of the historic racetrack.

Individuals from all walks of life are looking forward to this event, despite the current pandemic situation. But, of course, the most enthusiastic participants are the fans and bettors, and many people are already keeping an eye on the leaderboards to see which horses are rising and falling in the standings.

Claim a great Kentucky Derby betting offer

On the eve of major horse racing events, horse betting sites go to great lengths to attract new customers, and few events are more significant than the first race of the Triple Crown of horse racing.

As a result, customers can benefit from a variety of new customer offers, first-deposit matches, risk-free first bets, as well as cashback on a specified number of your first bets which are all excellent examples of why it’s worthwhile to sign up with a particular site.

Types of Kentucky Derby bets

There are many various types of wagers you can place on the big race from Churchill Downs online, ranging from the most simple and direct wagers to so-called exotic wagers on the winner. Here’s where we walk you through them.

Win

Take advantage of a one-time wager on a horse to win the Kentucky Derby. They must win in order for you to receive a return on your wager. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Place

One bet on a horse to finish second or better is permissible. If your horse finishes second or first, you will receive a payout; however, the payout will be less than if your horse wins the Derby. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Show

One bet on a horse to finish a third or better is displayed. It gets to pay out if your horse comes in third, second, or the first. However, according to the odds, the payout will be less than a win or a place bet, although if your horse comes in first or second. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Across the board

A single horse, with one wager on it to succeed the Kentucky Derby, one wager on it to place, and one wager on it to show up at the Kentucky Derby. In the event that the horse wins, all the three wagers are paid out in their entirety.

Alternatively, if it finishes second, the place, as well as show bets, will also be paid out. However, the win bet will lose. The show bet wins if it comes in third, whereas the other two bets lose if it comes in third.

Kentucky Derby exotic bets

Exotic bets on the Kentucky Derby are the most common type of wager, and they all revolve around selecting the right finishing order of a specific number of horses there in the big race at Churchill Downs.

These bets are more difficult to get right, but they have the potential to result in larger payouts for your stake as a result of their higher risk.

Exacta

One bet that predicts the horses which will finish first and second in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Trifecta

One bet that predicts the horses which will finish first, second, and third in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order is available. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Superfecta

One bet that predicts the horses which will finish first, second, third, or fourth in the Derby in the correct order is the Kentucky Derby Pick 3. Depending on the betting site, the minimum bet is usually between $1 and $2.

Updates on top contenders

Knowing the top 2022 derby contenders, as well as their betting odds, is an excellent way to prepare for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. When it comes to choosing favourites and placing bets, they are one of the most useful resources. As there are still several months before the big event, the list may still be subject to modification. So keep an eye on the Derby leaderboards to see how you’re doing.

To conclude

There are people who put a lot of money into betting, but they frequently make mistakes as a result of a lack of preparation and management skills. Unfortunately, these unintentional mistakes could even result in a loss of both money and valuable time. As a result, if you intend to participate in the Kentucky Derby, it is critical that you understand a few of the tips listed above before you begin your journey.

Story by Jara Jones