EMU names Casey Steinbrecher women’s volleyball coach

JMU assistant Casey Steinbrecher is the new head women’s volleyball coach at Eastern Mennonite University.

Steinbrecher recently completed his 10th season at JMU, where he has been the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Steinbrecher will start at EMU on March 9.

“I would like to extend a big thanks to President Susan Huxman, Director of Athletics David King, and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the EMU family,” Steinbrecher said. “I am beyond excited to begin this new chapter of life for me and my family. This is a university that deeply values maintaining a culture that cares just as much for the people who work here as they do for the young people we are brought here to grow.”

During his time at crosstown JMU, the Dukes have amassed a record of 193-106, winning two Colonial Athletic Association Championships and earning two trips to the NCAA National Championships. The team has 20 or more wins in each of the past five seasons.

Steinbrecher takes over for Carrie Bert, who resigned after 10 seasons on the staff at Eastern Mennonite, the last five as head coach.

“This is a very exciting time for our women’s volleyball program,” explained King. “Coming from a program that has a very similar culture to what Carrie has developed makes Casey the ideal candidate to take over where Carrie left off and move the program to the next competitive level. His knowledge, experience and passion for volleyball stood out to the committee, along with his commitment to Division III and seeking a better work/life balance for his family than is possible at Division I.”

“I am thrilled to embark on my head coaching journey here at EMU,” Steinbrecher added. “Carrie Bert has done a great job establishing a successful culture here and I hope to be able to build off of that. I am walking into a great situation!”

The Royals finished 13-13 last fall, earning their best finish and first .500 record since 2001. That team graduates four seniors but returns many of their statistical leaders.

After a playing career at Ball State University and coaching on the 2009 NAIA national runner-up Georgetown (Ken.) team, Steinbrecher joined the JMU staff in 2010 to assist his wife, Lauren Steinbrecher.

“There are very few coaching positions that would cause me to consider leaving JMU,” he explained. “But to me this opportunity is the perfect balance of work and family life while still having the potential to be extremely successful on the court.”

Steinbrecher also has been a High Performance coach for USA Volleyball since 2013 and recently joined the Horizons Edge Sports Campus as the youth volleyball program coordinator.

“Casey’s connections, networks and involvements with the highest levels of women’s volleyball will be an asset in his recruiting efforts,” said King. “I am confident that he can make the adjustments necessary in moving from Division I to Division III and by using his skills in teaching, motivating and match planning, he can lead the EMU program to the next step.”

Steinbrecher said he was excited to pair his recruiting background with the existing athletic and academic prowess of the EMU women’s volleyball program.

“I believe that Carrie Bert and (graduate assistant) Jasmine Johnson have done a great job not losing the focus of what team sports are all about, which is culture,” Steinbrecher said. “Winning is a byproduct of a great culture. When players realize that they are a piece of something bigger than themselves they get more motivated, they become selfless and they fight for each other. I hope to build on this culture, continue developing the X’s and O’s and use my previous experience recruiting to continue bringing in the student-athletes who want to be Royals. It’s the ones who want to be here that will thrive the most.”

