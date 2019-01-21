EMU announces Women’s Basketball Alumni Day

EMU announced a Women’s Basketball Alumni Day on Saturday, Jan. 26. The Royals host Guilford College that day at 2:00pm.

All former EMU women’s basketball players and coaches are invited to the game and a reception, with free admission for them and their immediate families.

Director of Athletics Dave King said he enjoys the chance to honor former student-athletes.

“One of my greatest joys is to hear the stories of alumni and former coaches, describing how their EMU sports experience shaped and prepared them for life,” King explained. “They embody the purpose and value of EMU Athletics and deserve to be recognized and honored in this way.”

Along with free admission to both the day’s basketball games against Guilford, former players, coaches and several teams will be recognized during halftime of the women’s game, followed by a reception in the President’s Reception Room upstairs in University Commons.

Director of Alumni and Parent Engagement Jeff Shank, who played on the Eastern Mennonite men’s soccer team as a student, said former athletes become great ambassadors when they graduate.

“Knowing how much an EMU student-athlete learns and grows from their participation in a sport, it’s an honor to welcome back our former women’s basketball players and their coaches,” said Shank. “They were a vital part of the EMU campus when they played here, and they are just as important now in how they represent EMU in their own communities.”

After the success of men’s basketball and baseball alumni events last year, the Royals plan to continue with two sport-specific alumni receptions every year. The softball program is also hosting an event at a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13.

“I’m really excited about our partnership with the Alumni Office in honoring our former coaches and players,” said King. “Connecting with alumni is so important for the future success of EMU Athletics. We need to better understand the foundation that was built by players and coaches in the past. While EMU has been around for 100 years, the athletic program is only about 50 years old, which makes the achievements of our teams even more significant and demonstrates the value of what our alumni have done.”

All former women’s basketball players and coaches are asked to RSVP by Friday, January 18, to Jennifer North Bauman at 540-432-4294 or baumanj@emu.edu.

