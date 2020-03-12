EMU announces action plan for coronavirus response

Eastern Mennonite University has developed a plan to protect the health of its campus community. The following measures will be implemented immediately and extend through April 3.

Cancel all public events and public access to activities on campus through April 3.

Require essential guests to campus to sign in before entering campus buildings through April 3.

Classes are cancelled Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16, in preparation for on-line instructional delivery.

Move to on-line instruction Tuesday of next week through April 3. Some courses, including clinicals and off-campus learning placements, will continue until further notice.

The school is not encouraging students to move out of the residence halls, except for those who are immuno-compromised or have other reasons for needing to return home.

School officials continue to monitor the status of athletic competition in the ODAC and CVC. Announcements coming later this week.

University officials and the Crisis Management Preparedness Team will continue to evaluate new information as it develops and share updates as they become available.

More information is available at www.emu.edu/coronavirus.

