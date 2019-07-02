Elaine Luria secures funding for maritime, veteran priorities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced House passage of $343 million in funding she requested to advance important local priorities including maritime security, shipbuilding, and veteran services.

“As a Navy veteran who proudly serves a community with a high concentration of active-duty and veteran constituents and a thriving shipbuilding economy, I know the importance of promoting measures that strengthen our maritime security and assist thousands of veterans in need,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I am proud to back a bill that will simultaneously boost our local economy and national security while lending a helping hand to our veterans who need it the most.”

Congresswoman Luria played a key role in securing the funding by formally requesting the House Appropriations Committee include the following items in the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives last week, as part of H.R. 3055, the second “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. (FY2020 spans from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.)

DOT Maritime Security Program : $300 million to ensure the United States has U.S.-flag commercial sealift capability and trained U.S citizen merchant mariners available in times of war or national emergencies

: $300 million to ensure the United States has U.S.-flag commercial sealift capability and trained U.S citizen merchant mariners available in times of war or national emergencies Maritime Administration Ship Financing Program : $3 million to encourage improvements and expansion of shipyards and growth of U.S. merchant marine

: $3 million to encourage improvements and expansion of shipyards and growth of U.S. merchant marine HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH): $40 million to programs that work to combat homelessness among veterans

“Keeping our nation safe and caring for our veterans are two of Congress’ most important responsibilities,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. “Because of the advocacy of Congresswoman Luria and her colleagues, we have been able to fund both maritime security and veterans’ homelessness initiatives in our fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. I look forward to continuing to work with Elaine to keep our nation safe and strong.”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google