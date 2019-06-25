Elaine Luria secures funding for important NASA priorities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today announced House passage of more than $2 billion in funding she requested for important NASA priorities, including a critical project at NASA Langley Research Center that would improve climate modeling abilities and better predict flooding and other damaging weather events in military and coastal communities.

“Scientists at NASA Langley and NASA Wallops do cutting-edge research that allows us to understand the universe, from deep space travel to the effects of climate change here in Coastal Virginia,”Congresswoman Luria said. “This funding would allow America to maintain our national security, economic prosperity, and international competitive edge.”

Congresswoman Luria played a key role in securing the funding by formally requesting the House Appropriations Committee include the following items in the Commerce, Justice, and Science funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives today, as part of H.R. 3055, the second “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. (FY2020 spans from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.)

NASA STEM Engagement : $124 million for STEM Engagement

: $124 million for STEM Engagement NASA Exploration : $2.15 billion for the Space Launch System

: $2.15 billion for the Space Launch System NASA Aeronautics, Hypersonics Technology : No less than $60 million for Hypersonics Technology

: No less than $60 million for Hypersonics Technology Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory (CLARREO) Pathfinder: $26 million (the administration’s budget request would have terminated the mission, which is partly based at NASA Langley Research Center and involves climate modeling)

These federal dollars will benefit the missions of NASA Langley Research Center and NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

“Investments in NASA advance transformational science, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Thanks to the tenacious advocacy of Congresswoman Luria and her colleagues, we have provided strong funding for NASA in our fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Elaine to support key priorities for her district and make robust investments that will ensure America is safe, strong, and moving forward.”

