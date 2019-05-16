Elaine Luria named vice chair of newly created Servicewomen and Women Veterans Caucus

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) will serve as vice chair and co-founder of the Servicewomen and Women Veterans Congressional Caucus (SWWV).

Following the record-setting arrival of four women veterans in the House – the largest number ever – the formation of the caucus is intended to foster collaboration among House members and address issues facing America’s servicewomen and women veterans.

“We come together today to establish this caucus because we don’t want to be the last to fill these shoes,” Congresswoman Luria said. “When I served as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer, there weren’t many women who served alongside me, but that is changing rapidly. I look forward to seeing the next generation of women veterans in Congress.”

There are more than a dozen congressional caucuses that address issues facing servicemembers and/or veterans, but none that is geared toward addressing issues facing the fastest growing cohort in our nation’s military: women. As the number of women who serve our country grows, Congress must do more to support them.

This is the first caucus dedicated to women servicemembers and veterans and their concerns. The caucus is bipartisan and open to all members of Congress; to date, there are 51 members. Congresswoman Luria will serve alongside Caucus Chair Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) and fellow Vice Chairs Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11).

