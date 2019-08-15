Elaine Luria issues statement on Israel trip

Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 4:04 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Elaine LuriaU.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02) today issued the following statement after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to deny U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) and Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) entry into Israel.

“Visiting Israel as an incoming Member of Congress provided me an important opportunity to see first-hand the necessity and value of a strong bilateral U.S.-Israel relationship. As anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiments are becoming more prevalent in the United States, engaging with Israel must not become a partisan issue,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I believe the decision to refuse entry to Members of Congress is a missed opportunity for them to see first-hand the existential threats at Israel’s borders and to understand the significance to our own national security of maintaining a strong US-Israel relationship.”



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: