Elaine Luria hires Wounded Warrior Fellow in Virginia Beach office

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced an additional staff hire as her team expands in Virginia’s Second Congressional District. The new hire, Terra Johnson, will serve as a Wounded Warrior Fellow in Congresswoman Luria’s Virginia Beach office.

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans to work in Congress.

“As a veteran who served America, Terra shares our commitment to make Hampton Roads a better place, and we are honored to have her on board,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Terra’s service and life experience will allow us to continue providing the exceptional assistance every Coastal Virginian deserves.”

Terra Johnson will serve as a Wounded Warrior Fellow in Virginia Beach, where she will work with active-duty and veteran constituents of Virginia’s Second Congressional District and act as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state, and local agencies, as well as veterans service organizations.

Now residing in Hampton, Johnson is a 15-year Air Force veteran who was stationed at Langley Air Force Base for nine years before serving a year in South Korea. She has worked for the U.S. Army, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google