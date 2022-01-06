Elaine Luria announces candidacy for re-election to Congress

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 3:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Thursday that she will seek re-election in the November midterms.

“On the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, I recommit to uphold my oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,’” said Luria, a Democrat.

“Our nation is at a crossroads where as Americans, we must defend our democracy against forces that seek its destruction,” Luria said.

Luria was first elected to Congress in 2018 in the Second District, which includes all of Accomack and Northampton Counties, the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, as well as portions of Norfolk, Hampton, and York and James City counties.

The new district lines will include all of Accomack, Isle of Wight, and Northampton counties, the cities of Franklin, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, as well as portions of Chesapeake and Southampton counties.

Luria serves as the vice chair on the House Armed Services Committee as well as on the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee and Readiness Subcommittee. She also serves on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, where she is the chair of the Disability and Memorial Assistance Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Luria was appointed last summer to serve on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

“One year ago today, I was evacuated from my office by the threat of pipe bombs,” Luria said. “While I listened to the shouts of the throngs of rioters overrunning the capitol, as they attacked both the physical seat of our government and the core foundations of our democracy, I said these words, ‘I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.’

“Throughout my two decades in uniform and now in my second term in Congress, I take my oath seriously,” Luria said. “Today I know that my continued service is not a choice, but a duty to our nation and our values as Americans. We cannot allow those who seek to destroy our country from within to prevail. We need representatives and leaders who will uphold and strengthen our laws and institutions, not side with those who try to tear them down.”

Related



