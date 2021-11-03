Economic development program B-Cubed once again honored with grant

Published Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, 9:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg will receive $100,000 to grow B-Cubed, the city’s Black- and Brown-owned business growth program.

Funds will help support the program as it seeks to create a welcoming culture that will attract new Black- and Brown-owned business ventures to the area while encouraging increasing investment from existing businesses in Harrisonburg.

“Once again, this shows why the Valley is such a special place – where groups work together to achieve a common goal,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Assistant Director Peirce Macgill said. “It’s great to see the partnership with SCCF bear fruit. The grant funds will help the B-Cubed team take the program to the next level.”

B-Cubed, led by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, brings together Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Harrisonburg Economic Development, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and JMU in a unique initiative.

“B-Cubed is the perfect program to help lift and navigate local businesses out of and through the economic downturn caused by the pandemic,” said Christopher Jones, chair of the Chamber’s Diversity Business Council and a Harrisonburg City Council member. “It is fantastic that the federal government recognized our locally established program as a perfect match with their goal of serving BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) businesses.”

“This is a tremendous achievement for the community and our B-Cubed program,” said Chris Quinn, President & CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to helping even more businesses thrive as we continue to promote a more diverse and inclusive business climate.”

Find more information on B-Cubed at www.hrchamber.org/business[1]assistance.

Related



