Earth Day Staunton, Kites and Critters celebrate Earth Day together

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Earth Day Staunton is joining forces with Kites & Critters this year to celebrate Earth Day with a family-friendly, fun-for-all day on the farm.

The Earth Day celebration will be held on Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moore Farm, 272 Bells Lane, Staunton, with April 24 as a rain date. Visitors will learn from local organizations that work every day for the Earth.

The 2022 theme is Soil: Mother Earth from the Ground Up. Activities include live wildlife programs by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the Underground Classroom trailer, native fish touch tank, live beehive and much more.

Kids can claim a kite and fly it in the open spaces of the farm. Kites will be provided by the Valley Conservation Council. Friends of Middle River will be holding a kayak raffle. Bat Conservation and Rescue of Virginia will bring a bat to teach about their vital role in the environment. Visitors can learn where to compost food scraps from Shenandoah Green to help reduce methane gas production from

the landfill.

Heifetz Institute and Martha & Me will provide music.

“We are so excited to combine our two events and hold them on beautiful Bells Lane,” says organizer and Earth Day Staunton founder, Caroline Sheridan. “The variety of fun, educational exhibits and activities is going to make this a great re-launch of our in-person Earth Day celebration after being virtual for two years.”

Food trucks will be on hand and Project Grows will have their mobile farm market on site. Jones Garden will also participate. Other exhibits include Augusta Bird Club, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, local solar companies, Headwaters Master Naturalists, Shenandoah Valley Stargazers with a solar telescope, electric vehicles brought by Drive Electric Shenandoah and Virginia Clean Cities, and Staunton Parks and Recreation will provide an event passport for children in attendance. Ware Elementary’s Environmental Club and a local Girl Scout troop will bring activities to share as well.

Georgi Tomisato, president of Shenandoah Green and co-chair of Earth Day Staunton, wants to encourage people to write a poem for the occasion and submit it to the Earth Day Poetry Contest.

“In April we celebrate both Earth Day and National Poetry Month,” Tomisato said. “This year the theme is Soil: Mother Earth from the Ground Up. It’s hard not to be inspired by our Earth, so why not take pen to paper and share your creative spirit to celebrate the planet.”

April 22nd, Earth Day, is the deadline to enter. Winning poems will be chosen in 3 categories: Elementary, Middle/High School, and Adult, and awarded gift certificates and cash prizes. Poetry contest rules can be found at ShenandoahGreen.org.

The Moore Farm is located on Bells Lane about a half mile from Woodrow Wilson Parkway (VA 262). No dogs are permitted at the event. Food trucks will be available. Sunscreen and sturdy shoes are recommended. In case of rain, check the Earth Day Staunton website and Facebook page for event updates.

Like this: Like Loading...