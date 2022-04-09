Early bird registration ends April 15 for Court Square Theater summer camps

Planning to enroll in one of the Court Square Theater summer camps for youth? Sign up by April 15 to take advantage of the $249 early-bird registration.

Designed to provide area students opportunities to explore and hone their acting skills and increase their understanding of the theater world, Court Square Theater offers two options:

Classical Conservatory Camp, for rising grades 7-12, meets July 11-16.

Exploring Musical Theater, for rising grades 1-6, meets July 18-23. Each camp meets Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. for a performance showcase in front of an audience.

After April 15, the fee per camp is $299.

Information and online registration forms for both camps are available at valleyarts.org/summer-theater-camps.

“We’ve had great response to these new camps,” said CST Managing Director J.P. Gulla, noting “the Exploring Musical Theater option has been especially popular.”

He encouraged participants to enroll soon, both to take advantage of the early-sign-up discount, and to guarantee a place in the camp.

Geared for older students, the July 11-16 Classical Conservatory Camp includes master classes with professional performers, covering an array of topics: preparing for auditions, workshopping monologues, building and creating a resume, and getting headshots; along with movement work,and stage combat.

The camp also provides a brief history of theater – primarily Greek drama and Shakespeare – with the end-of-camp showcase featuring monologues and scenes. Exploring Musical Theater Camp (July 18-23) allows students in rising grades 1-6 to experience the many components that come together to create a musical theater production.

This week-long acting intensive involves master classes with professional performing artists.

Topics include: foundational skill-building in acting, theater protocols, dance, auditioning, and ensemble work; getting headshots; introductions to movement and dance; exploration of Musical Theater; as well as cross curricular tie-ins with literacy and core academics.

The camp ends on a high note with production of a short play and a showcase of monologues (with optional songs).

