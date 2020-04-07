Duke’s Cassius Stanley entering NBA Draft

Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley has announced that he will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“As much as I feel a burning desire to make another run at the Final Four, I feel compelled to make the best decision for my professional success, and therefore, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft,” said Stanley, who averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting .474 from the field and .733 at the free throw line in 29 starts.

“I want to thank Coach K, the entire Duke coaching staff and my teammates for all their support. I also want to thank our trainers, strength coaches, managers, administrative staff, and academic support staff. Last but not least, thanks to the Crazies and Duke fans all over the world for helping to make this past year the most fun I’ve ever had playing the sport we all love.”

A news release from Duke announcing Stanley’s decision to enter the draft didn’t indicate whether he was considering leaving the door open for a possible return next season, but his comments, and those of coach Mike Krzyzewski, seem to indicate that he won’t be back.

“It was an absolute joy to coach Cassius this season,” Krzyzewski said. “I want to congratulate him and his great family on this decision. I’ve seen Cassius grow both as a player and person here at Duke, and I can’t wait to see how his career develops at the next level. Any NBA team will be very fortunate to get such a mature young man who is not only an incredibly-gifted athlete, but a leader that wants nothing but the best for himself and his teammates.”

