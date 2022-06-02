augusta free press news

Draft Days offered Saturday to include play and learning for all ages

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Jun. 2, 2022, 10:47 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

augusta county
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department presents Draft Days on Saturday, June 4, from 3-11 p.m.

The free event is offered at Stuarts Draft Park and features a variety of engaging pop-up play and learning experiences including an obstacle course.

Food trucks will be on site.

And a movie will be shown under the stars starting at 8:30 p.m.

Partners for the event include:

Food trucks to include:

For more information, visit the county website.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: