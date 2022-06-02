Draft Days offered Saturday to include play and learning for all ages
The Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department presents Draft Days on Saturday, June 4, from 3-11 p.m.
The free event is offered at Stuarts Draft Park and features a variety of engaging pop-up play and learning experiences including an obstacle course.
Food trucks will be on site.
And a movie will be shown under the stars starting at 8:30 p.m.
Partners for the event include:
- Headwaters SWCD– featuring their Underground Classroom.
- The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline– teaching archery skills.
- The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum– bringing out their Bubbles Extravaganza.
- ACPR Rollin’ Rec– setting up their oversized games.
- May Supply– supplying a water bottle refill station.
- The Dragon Preservation Society– bringing their dragon quest
- Shenandoah Green– featuring Flippy the Whale reminding us to Recycle.
- Black Bear Composting– learn and practice composting habits.
- Valley Music Academy– featuring Johnny’s Blue Locomotive for musical enjoyment on the stage from 5-7pm.
- The Augusta County Library– featuring their mobile library and a special Storytime on the stage at 4pm.
- Entertainment Ave- rockin’ our world with their 28′ rock wall, 95′ inflatable obstacle course, and trackless train rides.
- Little Planets– setting up their pop-up natural playground and baby care spaces.
- Make.Sand.Art– featuring make-your-own sand art creations using recycled glass.
- Belladonna Baubles and Curiosities– whimsical DIY terrariums.
Food trucks to include:
- Battarbees Catering Buggy– Southern Homestyle cooking.
- German Bratwurst– Traditional German cuisine and sides.
- Angelic’s Kitchen– Soul food- where food becomes your happiness.
- Branch’s Soft Serve– Ice cream from Harrisonburg
- Lucky Duck Kettle Korn– Salty and sweet- the perfect popcorn for a movie night.
For more information, visit the county website.
Story by Crystal Abbe Graham