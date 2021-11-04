Downtown holiday lights and cheer: Staunton’s Christmas parade returns

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

STAUNTON — Deck the halls, trim the Christmas tree, grab a mug of hot cocoa and mark Monday, Nov, 29 on your calendar. The Staunton Christmas Parade is coming back to downtown at 7 p.m.

After missing last holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s parade theme is “A Welcome Home Christmas.”

“Because so many folks this year will potentially get to come home for Christmas who maybe didn’t last year,” said Greg Beam, executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association, which is in charge of organizing the annual parade.

So far, more than 80 organizations and businesses are registered to participate in this year’s parade, according to Beam. He added that multiple new participants are registered this year.

“I think businesses, organizations, people are excited. They want to be back out and be part of the community,” Beam said.

SDDA understands that some members of the community are not ready to participate in a parade or stand on the sidewalk and watch parade floats go by.

“And that’s totally understandable, and we’re not judging that,” Beam said. The association has events planned in December to accommodate different levels of comfort for all residents so that everyone can enjoy the holiday season in downtown Staunton.

Beam said that the SDDA has been planning this year’s parade for a while “just always with the idea that, if we had to shift or scale it back, we would.”

This year’s hometown sponsor is Columbia Gas.

New this year is something old: Santa will ride through downtown on a refurbished 1880s sleigh behind his nine reindeer.

“We’re excited about that because that will definitely be a new way for Santa to arrive downtown,” Beam said.

Santa Claus and his sleigh are sponsored by McKee Foods, and volunteers on the sleigh will be from ShenanArts.

Santa’s reindeer, which are statuesque props, will each wear a medallion styled by a local artist.

“I think folks will be really amazed by [the reindeer],” Beam said.

This year’s route will be the traditional route. Floats will line up on Augusta Street, turn left at Rask Florist and go up Frederick Avenue, right onto Market Street and right onto East Beverley Street.

The parade is marshalled by Staunton Kiwanis Club volunteers who direct the floats and traffic.

A countdown and ribbon cutting will be held at the start of the parade. This year’s grand marshal will be announced before the parade. Rain date will be Monday, Dec. 6.

After the parade, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will be on display behind City National Bank in “Candy Cane Courtyard” for visitors to take photos.

Registration is open through Monday, Nov. 8, at www.stauntondowntown.org. Go to the Explore Staunton tab, then events, then the Christmas parade’s link.

